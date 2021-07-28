Pallas hard at work on new studio album

Scottish prog rockers Pallas are reported to be hard at work on a new studio album.

The band have a shortlist of 12 or so tracks, one of which, Heavy Air, is described as "very atmospheric and describes someone sensing another person’s presence while reliving an experience they went through together a long time ago..."

The quintet's last album, Wearewhoweare, was released in 2014, featuring vocalist Paul Mackie, who also featured on 2011 XXV. In 2018 they released a free download album, Courage - And Other Songs Of War And Peace, which features a new title track from Graeme Murray, Ascension from Niall Matthewson's solo album Eclectic Electric, a special edit of the XXV Suite and various demos.

Pallas were scheduled to headline Summer's End Festival in 2020, which of course had to be cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.