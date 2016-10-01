Ozzy's former lover Michelle Pugh a victim of 'hate crime'

The woman who had a four-year affair with Ozzy Osbourne has accused the singer’s daughter of “bullying” and “hate speech.”

Hairdresser Michelle Pugh has filed an amended lawsuit against Kelly Osbourne linked to a series of posts Osbourne made on Twitter in May in which she gave out Pugh’s phone number and accused her of “elder abuse.”

Black Sabbath frontman Ozzy’s affair with Pugh became public knowledge after his wife Sharon split with him and he sought treatment for sex addiction. The couple are back together now, but Pugh is suing Kelly and saying her tweets amounted to a “choreographed media play” to publicise her upcoming memoir There’s No Fucking Secret.

Pugh’s lawyer Edie Mermelstein tells People: “Yes, we have free speech in this country but when speech is hate speech or it’s defamatory or incites bullying or discloses personal information, that’s when it rises to a different level. Kelly published Michelle’s private information.”

Accusing Kelly of a “publicity stunt,” Pugh claims Kelly obtained her private landline number by using software to unblock unlisted numbers “for strategic publicity purposes and financial gain.”

The legal papers say Kelly’s book deal was announced less than a month after the Twitter posts.

Pugh also claims that Ozzy led her to believe he would leave Sharon to be with her permanently.

This week, Sharon said the affair proved that Ozzy needed glasses and added that he was “fine.” She said: “It’s tough when you’re an addict. He liked too much alcohol, he likes too much drugs, he likes too much sex, he likes too much food.

“Everything is too much. It’s tough for somebody who suffers with that.”

Black Sabbath complete their The End farewell tour in their home city of Birmingham, UK, on February 4.

