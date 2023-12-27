Ozzy slams clickbait death hoax video: "I'm not dead. I'm not going any-f***ing-where."

Ozzy Osbourne has slammed an internet video claiming he was dead.

The Black Sabbath frontman and heavy metal icon says he was taken aback by a recent YouTube video supposedly announcing the names of celebrities who had died that day. The clip included a picture of Ozzy,

On the latest episode of The Osbournes Podcast, which can be viewed below, Ozzy gives his views on clickbait internet hoaxes, and even reminds fans he's very much still alive with a nod to a classic Monty Python gag.

Ozzy says: “This thing on YouTube, it’s got ‘Celebrities Who Have Died Today,’ and there’s a picture of me. And I go, ‘I’m not dead. I’m not really dead. Just a little flesh wound."

He also reiterates his desire to return to the stage after coming through a number of health worries including having to come to terms with a diagnosis of Parkinson's Disease.

He adds: "It’s a bit fucking much, isn’t it? I’m not going any-fucking-where. And I’m gonna go up and do some more gigs before I’m finished anyway."

Ozzy recently told Metal Hammer that he plans to record a new album next year. He said: “I’m getting myself fit.

"I’ve done two albums fairly recently, both produced by Andrew Watt, but I want to do one more album and then go back on the road."

Since his Parkinson's diagnosis, Ozzy has been plagued with neck and spine issues following a severe fall in 2019 and endured a life-threatening staph infection in his thumb before being hospitalised with the flu.

His various ailments led to an announcement that had retired from touring.