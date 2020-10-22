Ozzy postpones No More Tours 2 shows yet again

Ozzy Osbourne has been forced to reschedule the UK and European legs of his No More Tours 2 trek once more.

Originally scheduled to take place in January/February 2019, Ozzy’s tour was first postponed due to the singer falling ill with pneumonia, and rescheduled for Jan/Feb 2020. These dates were then postponed to October 2020 to allow The Prince Of Darkness to recover from surgery. And now those dates have been pulled due to restrictions imposed to contain the spread of coronavirus, and rebooked for January/February 2022, three full years after they were originally due to take place.

Once again, fans have been instructed that they should hold onto their tickets as they remain valid for all rescheduled tour dates.



“I really want to thank my fans for their loyalty and for waiting for me,” Ozzy says. “ Believe me, I can’t wait to see you all again. Please stay safe in these uncertain times. God Bless you All! Love Ozzy”



Ozzy’s No More Tours 2 European tour will (hopefully) call at:



Jan 26 Berlin Mercedes-Benz Arena, Germany

Jan 28 Prague O2 Arena, Czech Republic

Jan 31 Zurich Hallenstadion, Switzerland,

Feb 02 Budapest Arena, Hungary

Feb 05 Madrid WiZink Center, Spain

Feb 08 Bologna Unipol Arena, Italy

Feb 11 Mannheim SAP Arena, Germany

Feb 14 Hamburg Barclaycard Arena, Germany

Feb 17 Helsinki Hartwall Arena, Finland

Feb 19 Stockholm Friends Arena, Sweden

Feb 21 Dortmund Westfalenhalle, Germany

Feb 24 Munich Olympiahalle, Germany

Feb 27 Nottingham Motorpoint Arena, UK

Mar 01 Dublin 3Arena, Ireland

Mar 04 Birmingham Resorts World Arena, UK

Mar 07 London The O2, UK

Mar 09 Manchester AO Arena, UK

Mar 12 Newcastle Utilita Arena, UK

Mar 14 Glasgow The SSE Hydro, UK



Judas Priest will support on all dates, except in Hungary.