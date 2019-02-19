Ozzy Osbourne forced to cancel more live shows

Ozzy Osbourne has had to cancel another round of shows after his recent illness.

The vocalist was admitted to hospital earlier this month due to complications from the flu, which developed into pneumonia.

The illness had already led to the cancellation of the European leg of his No More Tours 2, and today it’s been confirmed that Ozzy’s planned shows in Australia, New Zealand and Japan won’t go ahead either.

Announcing the cancellations, Ozzy’s wife and manager Sharon said: “Ozzy recently developed pneumonia and has spent some time in hospital.

“Thankfully he is now through the worst part. His doctors have advised that he stay at home to recuperate for a full six weeks with no travel.”

Ozzy was due to headline Download Australia, with the festival issuing a statement saying: “Ozzy’s health and wellbeing is number one. We wish Ozzy all the best in his recovery and hope he is back to full health as soon as possible.

“It is impossible to replace Ozzy Osbourne at any time, but three weeks out from Download there is no chance of us securing an act to replace the headline slot.

“We are pleased to announce Aussie hard rock kings, Airbourne will join the Download lineup and thank them for joining us with such short notice.”

Ozzy is expected to reschedule the cancelled European shows in September.