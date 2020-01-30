Ozzy Osbourne: I’m not worried about death

Ozzy Osbourne says that while he thinks about death, he’s not worried about it.

The Black Sabbath icon was recently interviewed by Kerrang following his Parkinson’s disease diagnosis, which came after a turbulent 2019 which saw the vocalist suffer a serious fall at home which resulted in him shelving his 2019 touring plans.

Ozzy tells the website: “Do I ever think about when my time’s going to come? I think about it – I don’t worry about it. I won’t be here in another 15 years or whatever, not that much longer, but I don’t dwell on it. It’s going to happen to us all.

“Am I happy now? No. I haven’t got my health. That thing knocked the shit out of me, but I’m still here. In fact, I worried about death more when I was younger than I do now. I just try to enjoy things as much as possible, even though that’s so fucking hard sometimes.”

Ozzy is preparing to release his new studio album Ordinary Man on February 21 through Epic Records, with the vocalist previously saying that recording the follow-up to 2010's Scream helped get him back on the road to recovery.

He told The Sun: “I’ve made a new album and it’s helped get me back on track. I was just lying in my own self-pity for months. It’s the greatest album I’ve done.

“If it wasn’t for making this record I would still be on traction, thinking, ‘I’m going to be lying here forever.' I’ve missed music so badly. My fans are so loyal and so good.

“Up until making the album I thought I was dying. But that got me off my arse.”

Ozzy has so far shared three tracks from, Ordinary Man: Under The Graveyard, Straight To Hell and the title track, which features Elton John on vocals and piano.

Ozzy will return to the stage in Atlanta on May 27, while his other live dates can be found on Ozzy's Facebook page.