Ozzy forced to postpone more shows after hand surgery

Ozzy Osbourne has been forced to postpone two more shows following his weekend operation.

Ozzy had to have surgery on his hand due to an infection over the weekend, leading to the postponement of his planned show at Mountain View’s Shoreline Amphitheatre on Saturday evening.

And, with The Prince Of Darkness still in hospital, the concerts at Chula Vista’s Mattress Firm Amphitheatre tonight (October 9) and the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles (October 11) have been moved to later this month.

The Chula Vista show will now take place at the same venue on October 18, while the Los Angeles show at the Hollywood Bowl will now be on October 15.

The reshuffle also means that the Mountain View’s Shoreline Amphitheatre concert, which was initially rescheduled for October 16, will now happen on October 20.

A statement on Ozzy’s Facebook page says that the rock and metal icon was advised by medical staff at the Cedars-Sinai hospital in LA to take a few extra days to recover from the surgery.

He’s expected to be released today, with Ozzy posting a picture of himself last night from the hospital with the caption: “I cant wait to get out of here tomorrow. Thank you to all of the wonderful doctors and nurses taking care of me.”

Tickets for the postponed shows will be valid for the new dates.

Ozzy will return to the UK and Ireland early next year and has also been confirmed for Download Australia, which will take place in March.