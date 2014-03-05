Ozzy And Slash To Perform Together

Ozzy Osbourne and Slash will be teaming up to play the 10th anniversary MusiCares MAP Fund benefit concert.

The Prince Of Fucking Darkness will enlist the fretboard-shredding talents of The Curly One for the event, where he is also picking up the Stevie Ray Vaughan Award for his continued support of the MAP Fund, which aids artists battling addiction.

“I know firsthand about the ravages of addiction and I also know that the MusiCares MAP Fund is a vital safety net for people in the music industry who need help with substance abuse,” says Ozzy. “This organisation literally saves lives.”

Slash too is no stranger to the perils of substance abuse, so it’s safe to say that this is a show particularly close to both legends’ hearts. The gig takes place on May 12 at Club Nokia in Los Angeles.