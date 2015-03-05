The Osbourne Legacy: The Best Clips

On March 5, 2002, the first episode of ‘The Osbournes’ was broadcast on MTV in North America.

The reality show, which ran for 52 episodes over four series, will return later this year, according to Sharon Osbourne.

Now, before you get all dewey-eyed with nostalgia and start cancelling your weekend plans to watch the whole lot again, we’ve sifted through the archives to bring you the best moments from the show…

**OZZY VERSUS A REMOTE CONTROL **In one of the show’s most memorable scenes, Ozzy is having trouble with a massive telly remote. The TV engineer proudly reveals that the Osbournes weren’t given written instructions on how to use it because it’s “so easy to use”. Cue one frustrated metal icon who doesn’t particularly want to watch the Weather Channel all day. “I’m a simple man,” moans the Double O. “You’ve got to have computer knowledge to turn the TV on and off. I’m pressing one button and the shower starts. What is this?” Faulty wiring, maybe?

MORE THAN A FELINE The Osbournes’ palatial Beverly Hills home is invaded by a cat who clearly doesn’t like the media’s presence and hides behind some furniture. Ozzy, armed with a feather duster, leaps to the rescue. The cat – let’s call him Peter Criss – must have signed a clearance form as it wasn’t blurred out of this nail biting footage.

**CHAIR METAL **The Sabbath frontman elegantly falls off a chair in this classic clip. If they’d had the foresight to send this to You’ve Been Framed, they’d have made a tidy £250.

**OZZY TELLS EVERYONE ABOUT THE TIME HE WAS ATTACKED BY A CHIMP **Maybe that particular chimpanzee was angry about missing out on Ozzfest tickets and was acting out. You know what they’re like.

**OZZY GOES TO THE DENTIST **We’re not sure what happened here, but Ozzy looks really, really bored by the end of the procedure.

**OZZY HATES CHRISTMAS DECORATIONS **In this Christmas special, The Prince Of Fucking Darkness passes judgement on a line-up of festive novelty toys. It’s the beach-loving Santa Claus that we feel sorry for.

THE ART OF DARKNESS In this clip, Ozzy and Sharon inspect the pyro display for a performance later that evening. Sure, there’s flames and lights that can be seen from space, but the vocalist isn’t sure about… the bubble cannon. “Bubbles? Come on Sharon, I’m fucking Ozzy Osbourne, the Prince Of Fucking Darkness,” says Ozzy Osbourne, the Prince of Fucking Darkness. “What’s evil about bubbles?” We can’t put our finger on it, but it hurts like a bastard if you get one in your eye. So yeah, evil.