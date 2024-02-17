Ozric Tentacles announced as headliners for Wokingham Festival

UK space proggers Ozric Tentacles have been announces as the headline act for prog da this year's Wokingham Festival.

This year's Wokingham Festival takes place at Cantley Park in Wokingham over the August Bank Holiday, 24-26. The festival features an array of different music over its two stages, and extended to a three-day event in 2019 when the organisers asked Chris Hillman of White Star Records to help organise a prog-friendly extra day on the Monday.

Joining the Ozrics this year are Amanda Lehmann, That Joe Payne, The Paradox Twin, Storm Deva, Spirggan Mist and more...

The first two days of the festival on the Saturday and Sunday feature a wide range of musical style including tribute artists, cover artists as well as original artists. Original prog and rock will also be represented on those days with Flutatious headlining the second stage on the Sunday, The Room playing the main stage on the Saturday and The Cold Blooded Hearts playing the main stage on the Sunday. There will also be performances from a number of excellent young indie bands.

"It’s been wonderful to see the reputation of Wokingham Festival growing further since we added a day of prog and rock to the event," says Hillman. "The crowd has grown each year so hopefully that means we are doing something right.The aim has been to bring established bands to the area and also to help support up and coming artists in a fun friendly music loving environment. We are really excited that Ozric Tentacles are able to join us this year, alongside a great line up of quality artists."

Get tickets.