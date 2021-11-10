Outrun The Sunlight premiere their new album with Prog

Chicago instrumental proggers Outrun The Sunlight have streamed their brand new album A Vast Field Of Silence exclusively with Prog and you can listen to the whole thing below.

A Vast Field Of Silence, the band's fourth album and first to feature their new drummer Luke Angle, is released on November 12.

"This record has been four years in the making and we are so excited to finally share it," the band tell Prog. "These songs have followed me through a very transformative period of my life. They've helped reveal fears around my instinct to create, and my joy in fulfilling that creation. I feel grateful for the people, especially the past and present members of this band, who have walked down parts of that road alongside me. Now it's something I feel ready to let go of and give away. As always, this album is best listened to in a quiet space on your best set of headphones."

The band have previously released videos for Emerald Joy and Awareness.

A Vast Field Of Silence is available in a variety of coloured vinyl releases, as a CD and also on digital.

