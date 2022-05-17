Osees announce new album A Foul Form, share new single Funeral Solution

Osees have announced details of a new album, A Foul Form, and shared a first track from the forthcoming long-player, Funeral Solution.

The album is scheduled for an August 12 release via Castle Face.

And in the meantime, there's this:

In a statement about the album, mainman John Dwyer says:

"Brain stem cracking scum-punk recorded tersely in the basement of my home. After a notoriously frustrating eon the knee-jerk song path was aggressive and hooky. This is an homage to the punk bands we grew up on. The weirdos and art freaks that piqued our interests and pointed us on the trail head to here/now. Bad times make for strong music is something I agree with. I would say that is evident by the past few years of output from the underground. Transmissions have been all over the map.



scanning…

searching…

sweeping out in the darkness looking for a foot hold.



A Foul From represents some of our most savage & primal instincts. Fight or flight. And the importance of a sense of humor in the darkest hour. Nothing wrong with keeping it snappy in the meantime. For fans of Rudimentary Peni, Crass, Bad Brains, Black Flag, Screamers, Abwarts, Stooges and all things aggressively tilted towards your face.



You can lean back but don’t flinch…it’s a brief foray into the exhausting pogo pit so

stiffen your back and jerk with your knees.



Enjoy."

Osees are currently on tour in the UK.