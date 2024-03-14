"This looks f***ing mint": Order your limited edition While She Sleeps bundle – featuring an exclusive patch and stencil

To celebrate While She Sleeps’ upcoming album, Self Hell, we’ve teamed up with the band for this very special bundle.

Alongside the new issue of Metal Hammer magazine, which will come with an exclusive While She Sleeps cover you can’t get in shops, the bundle includes an exclusive patch and stencil.

There are only 300 bundles worldwide, and you can only order them via Metal Hammer – so get yours now!

Inside the issue itself, we join While She Sleeps on location during the filming of the video for new single To The Flowers. It follows the ups and downs of a couple’s relationship, and features a flaming piano and a dramatic lake scene.

Known for being a DIY band, with their own label and warehouse HQ, the Sheffielders took things even further this time by directing, producing, shooting and styling the mini-epic themselves.

“Two months to make a music video,” says guitarist Mat Welsh. “People might wonder why we bother. ‘Who does that?’ Well… we like to have complete control.”

“I think the reason why we’re all so involved in every little aspect is because we all give so much of a shit about the art that we make,” adds frontman Loz Taylor.

Self Hell is out on March 29 via Sleeps Brothers. In our review of the album, writer Sam Coare said: “It’s a levelling up of the Sleeps blueprint, and a work that will undoubtedly see them make similar strides in the live arena, where the album’s scope of ambition will surely come further to life.”

Also in the magazine, there are brand new interviews with Rob Halford (and kittens!), Bullet For My Valentine, Trivium, Chelsea Wolfe, Dragonforce, Cattle Decapitation and much, much more!

Order it online and have it delivered straight to your door.

