Watch rising death metal stars Orbit Culture play tooth-rattling single While We Serve on their 2024 tour

Swedish death metal up-and-comers Orbit Culture have released a live version of their 2023 single While We Serve, filmed during their recent headline tour of the UK and Europe.

The four-piece – who’ve previously supported Trivium, Bleed From Within, In Flames, At The Gates and more – played their first-ever headline tour across the continent in March.

The run included a date at the Underworld in London, which Metal Hammer attended and awarded a four-star review.

“A closing sprint through From The Inside, Saw, While We Serve and Vultures Of North unsurprisingly maintains the frenzy to the show’s very end,” journalist Matt Mills wrote.

“If anything, a wall of death in a club that has a fucking pillar in the centre of it marks the height of the madness. It’s a sight which only reaffirms that, from tonight selling out to the ravenous crowd and the impressive visuals, Orbit Culture will quickly outgrow this kind of venue.

“Given how much momentum has already amassed behind this band, it feels like, in just a few years’ time, this will be one of those concerts that people fiercely envy you for attending.”

Orbit Culture will spend much of this year supporting Slipknot across North America as part of the nu metal titans’ 25th-anniversary celebrations.

The band have also announced a handful of headline dates between the Slipknot shows.

Orbit Culture will then see in 2025 by supporting Trivium and Bullet For My Valentine on the European leg of the metalcore heroes’ Poisoned Ascendancy world tour, where the co-headliners will play their respective 2005 breakthrough albums Ascendancy and The Poison in full.

See the full list of Orbit Culture’s live commitments and get tickets via the band’s website.

Orbit Culture released their latest album, Descent, in August 2023 and followed it that December with the b-side compilation EP The Forgotten.