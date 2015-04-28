Orange Goblin tour to mark 20th anniversary

Orange Goblin have announced a 13-date UK tour to celebrate their 20th anniversary.

The band originally formed in 1995 under the name Our Haunted Kingdom but changed to Orange Goblin ahead of their debut album Frequencies From Planet Ten in 1997. Their most recent release was 2014’s Back From The Abyss.

Frontman Ben Ward told Metal Hammer: “We saw going professional with the band as going into the unknown. So the album was a reference to that, getting back from the abyss.

“It’s like a statement to say we’re still here – and we’re ready to rock again.”

Orange Goblin play at Bloodstock on August 6-9. Tour tickets will go on sale via Kililive and See Tickets on Wednesday (April 29).

Dec 03: Wolverhampton Slade Rooms

Dec 04: Bristol Bierkeller

Dec 05: Norwich Waterfront

Dec 06: Portsmouth Wedgewood Rooms

Dec 07: Oxford O2 Academy 2

Dec 08: Colchester Arts Centre

Dec 10: Nottingham Rescue Rooms

Dec 11: Stoke Sugarmill

Dec 12: Leeds Key Club

Dec 13: Newcastle O2 Academy 2

Dec 15: Glasgow King Tut’s

Dec 16: Manchester Sound Control

Dec 17: London Electric Ballroom