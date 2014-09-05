Opeth’s Akerfeldt defends Floyd album release

Opeth frontman Mikael Akerfeldt says people should stop moaning and just be happy that Pink Floyd are releasing another album.

Floyd are due to release The Endless River in October – their first album in 20 years. The band described the work as “ambient” and is based around The Division Bell sessions from 1993⁄ 94 .

But some have criticised the launch, including The Winery Dogs drummer Mike Portnoy, who slammed Floyd, saying releasing a new record was “disrespectful” to former mainman Roger Waters.

But Akerfeldt insists people should “shut up and enjoy it” as the record still features Floyd’s core members.

He tells I Heart Guitar: “I think people should be happy that Pink Floyd are doing a new record – they should just shut up and enjoy it. If they like it or not, David Gilmour has been at the head of the band since the mid-80s and if the music features Rick Wright who passed away, why wouldn’t you want to be able to listen to it?

“Nick mason’s going to play drums and Roger Waters isn’t going to be angry. I’m looking forward to it very much.”

The Opeth frontman also reveals the vocal harmonies on their latest album Pale Communion, which entered the UK album charts at No.14, were inspired by David Crosby.

He adds: “I was listening to Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young and was introduced to David Crosby by Steven Wilson, who played me his first solo record. He’s a master of vocal harmonies. I picked up on that and there was a time when I was writing where I figured I wanted to do harmony vocals all the way through.”

Opeth head to the UK in October for six UK dates to support Pale Communion.

Tour dates

Oct 10: Bristol O2 Academy

Oct 11: London Roundhouse

Oct 12: Nottingham Rock City

Oct 14: Glasgow ABC 2

Oct 15: Manchester Academy

Oct 16: Birmingham The Institute