Floyd describe the Endless River as 'ambient'

Pink Floyd have confirmed they'll release their first album since 1994's The Division Bell in October.

It follows a Twitter post from David Gilmour’s wife Polly Samson in which she said the record will be called The Endless River.

The band describe the work as “ambient” and mainly instrumental. adding in a statement: “Pink Floyd can confirm that they are releasing a new album The Endless River in October 2014. It is an album of mainly ambient and instrumental music based on the 1993⁄ 4 Division Bell sessions which feature David Gilmour, Nick Mason and Richard Wright.

“The album is produced by David Gilmour with Phil Manzanera, Youth and recording engineer Andy Jackson. Work is still in progress, but more details will come at the end of the summer.”