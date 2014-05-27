Opeth Reveal Album Artwork For Pale Communion

Opeth have finally revealed the new album artwork for their forthcoming new studio album Pale Communion.

Opeth have finally revealed the new album artwork for their forthcoming new studio album Pale Communion. Once again, the work has been undertaken by artist Travis Smith, who also created the artwork for 2011’s Heritage album.

Opeth will release Pale Communion through Roadrunner Records on 25 August. The album has been talked of as being more diverse than Heritage, which Mikael Akerfeldt describing it thus: “I wanted to do something more melodic with this album, sothere’s stronger viocal melodies and more melodies overall for this album.”

Pale Communion has been produced by Akerfeldt and mixed by Steven Wilson. The album will be available for pre-order from both Roadrunner’s web store and Opeth’s official merch store from next week.