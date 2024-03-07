A dad got his kids to help make a deathcore version of Old MacDonald Had A Farm and it's equal parts hilarious and adorable

By Merlin Alderslade
This is one of the most cutest heavy metal videos you'll see this or any other week

If you ever had any doubt over whether the future of metal is in safe hands, a quick check in with Devin Ickles and his family should quickly put your mind at ease. The drummer, producer, TikTok star and, most importantly heavy metal fanatic, has amassed an impressive following across social media thanks to the hilarious and completely adorable metal mash-ups he's created with his two young children. 

The eldest of the two, Audrey, is barely out of toddler status, and yet is packing a death metal roar that'd embarrass half the vocalists you'd see bowling around a grubby venue on any given weekend. In one of Devin's recent and particularly viral clips, Audrey and her younger sibling can be seen helping out in what just might be the finest rendition of Old MacDonald Had A Farm we've ever heard. 

Don't believe us? Check it out for yourself below. 

If you want more kiddie-metal capers, you can follow Devin on Instagram (@devinickles) and TikTok (@devinonthedrums), or even head over to Spotify to check out he and his fam's debut single, Kindergarten Chaos. It slaps surprisingly hard, quite frankly. 

