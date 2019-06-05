Official Jethro Tull book will feature 7-inch single of new material

In October last year, it was announced that the first ever official book about Jethro Tull was to be published by Rocket 88.

The book has been written by Mark Blake and is being overseen by Ian Anderson, who has collaborated with members and former members of the band to complete the publication.

It will feature memories, personal photos, memorabilia, classic and previously unseen live photography, behind-the-scenes snaps, original press cuttings and album art.

Two editions were announced: The Classic version and the limited edition Signature Edition, which will be limited to just 500 copies.

Today, it’s been revealed that both will be released in November on a date to be finalised, with the Signature Edition featuring a new Tull 7-inch single, with material recorded specifically for the project.

The A-side will contain a narrative poem written and read by Anderson called The Ballad Of Jethro Tull and it’ll be accompanied by “a unique and original mix of classic Tull music.”

Now seems as good a time as any to draw on the recollections of the very many musicians who played a part in Jethro Tull Ian Anderson

The B-side features Anderson reading Walter Scott’s 1808 poem Marmion, with musical backing composed and played by John O’Hara on a cathedral organ.

The Signature Edition will be presented in a box containing two prints specially commissioned for the book by artist Pete Klucik, who also created the cover design.

Each will also be autographed by Anderson.

The Classic Edition, meanwhile, will come with a download code for both of the new recordings.

Fans pre-ordering through the official website will be able to have their name printed in the finished book.

Speaking previously about The Ballad Of Jethro Tull, Anderson said: “It’s been on my mind to find an effective way of telling the Jethro Tull story and as we celebrate – in slight disbelief – our 50th anniversary.

“Now seems as good a time as any to draw on the recollections of the very many musicians who played a part in Jethro Tull. Some guys are sadly no longer with us and others will be hard to reach but this project will seek to provide the definitive Jethro Tull story – as told by Jethro Tull.”