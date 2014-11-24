Of Mice & Men confirm UK tour

Of Mice & Men have confirmed an eight-date UK tour for March and April next year.

The shows are in support of third album Restoring Force, launched in January via Rise, which won them the Breakthrough Award at this year’s Metal Hammer Golden Gods.

Frontman Austin Carlile recently said the band had turned their thoughts onto the follow-up, saying: “When you’re building a band, you have to think about two years down the road, and how what you are making now will impact you later.

“It’s the next record that’s really going to give us the platform to get where we want.”

Tour tickets go on sale at 10am on Friday (November 28) via Kililive, SeeTickets and LiveNation.

Mar 26: Southampton Guildhall

Mar 27: Bristol Academy

Mar 28: London Brixton Academy

Mar 30: Glasgow Barrowlands

Mar 31: Newcastle Academy

Apr 02: Nottingham Rock City

Apr 03: Birmingham Academy

Apr 04: Manchester Academy