Austin Carlile out of hospital

Of Mice & Men frontman Austin Carlile has left hospital in the US.

He received emergency medical attention earlier this month, forcing the band to cut short their US tour.

He later reported he’d undergo a “big operation” at Stanford University Hospital for marfans – a genetic disorder affecting the heart. He’s previously been treated for the condition.

Now he’s posted a photo of his discharge sheet via Instagram, which follows with a shot of a doctor who looked after him. Carlile says: “Dr Craig Miller literally held my heart in his hands about five years ago. Today it’s still working. Today I’m still alive – that’s what you call a hero.”

He’s previously said: “Even when I finally do get back home, there’s still progress to be had from there. Small steps!”

The band – who’ll wait until their frontman is fully fit before returning to action – launched third album Restoring Force in 2014.

A photo posted by on