Of Mice & Men's Carlile admitted to hospital

Of Mice & Men have been forced to cancel the remaining dates of their US and South American tour after frontman Austin Carlile was admitted to hospital.

No details of his condition have been made available but they’ve been on the road with Crown The Empire and Volumes and had two shows in San Diego and Mexico City remaining.

The band say in a statement: “Of Mice & Men regret to announce that the remaining dates of the Full Circle Tour will be cancelled.

“Austin Carlile was admitted to a hospital and per doctor’s orders has been kept in overnight for evaluation. The band regrets not being able to perform for their fans and hopes to be back in both cities as soon as possible.”

The band are planning to reschedule the gigs and say tickets will remain valid – although refunds are also being offered.

The Californian outfit released their third album Restoring Force in 2014 and will play Ozzfest Japan on November 21.

Of Mice & Men: The Man Who Could Be King