Of Mice & Men's Carlile in heart scare

Of Mice & Men singer Austin Carlile is being treated by heart specialists at a California medical centre.

The vocalist was taken to hospital this week and the band cancelled the remaining two shows of their Full Circle tour as a result.

He’s previously had treatment for an enlarged aorta and in a Twitter update, he explains he’s been transferred to Stanford University Medical Centre to be treated by “cardiologists and marfans specialists.”

Marfans is a genetic disorder that commonly involves defects of the heart valves and aortas.

Carlile says: “I’m transferring to Stanford University this week to be in care of my cardiologists and marfans specialists until my health situation at hand is under control.

“It has been a long past few days, and the ones following will be just as much of a struggle but I can do this. And I believe that wholeheartedly. If I believe in it, so should you. I’m sorry to anyone who missed the last two shows of our tour. I would have much rather been there than a hospital bed, I assure you.”

Carlie adds that he’s “never giving up” and thanks the nurses who have been caring for him. He also encourages fans to keep sending messages of support.

Of Mice & Men released third album Restoring Force in 2014 and will play Ozzfest Japan on November 21.