Of Mice & Men cancel live shows due to urgent “medical situation”

Of Mice & Men have had to cancel several live shows due to an urgent “medical situation.”

The band were due to play at The Greenroom in Flagstaff on Monday evening, but pulled the plug shortly before the show was due to take place and posted a statement online explaining the reason why.

Of Mice & Men said: “We’re very sorry to announce that due to a medical situation that requires immediate urgent attention, we are being forced to cancel our show tonight and our other shows this week in Grand Junction, Lakewood and Syracuse.

“We will have more information shortly, but for now we ask for your understanding and patience.

“We assure you we would not be cancelling anything if it wasn’t 100% necessary. Thank you”

The three other shows affected are:

Apr 09: Grand Junction Mesa Theatre & Club, CO

Apr 12: Lakewood The Foundry, OH

Apr 13: Syracuse Lost Horizon, NY

Aaron Pauley, Alan Ashby, David Valentino Arteaga and Phil Manansala’s next live date is due to take place at the Sanctuary Event Centre in Fargo, North Dakota, on April 19.

Last month, Of Mice & Men released a video for their single How To Survive and announced a European headline tour that’ll take place throughout August.