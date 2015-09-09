Odin's Court need fan backing for dual releases

Odin’s Court have launched a crowdfunding appeal to help with the release of two albums.

The Baltimore prog metallers plan a “reboot” of 2008’s Deathanity (R3) as well as Turtles All The Way Down, Vol II, which continues the concept started in 2015’s Turtles All The Way Down.

The Deathanity reboot will include a remix of the original recording, a remaster of the original as well as a version featuring entirely new vocal recordings.

On offer via the Kickstarter appeal are CD and digital versions of the works, plus a range of memorabilia.

Frontman Matt Brookins says: “Please check out the project and see if you’d be interested in helping us release these albums. And please share with your friends, both here and elsewhere.

“We truly appreciate all the support everyone has given us over the years. We hope you’ll continue to hold Court with Odin.”