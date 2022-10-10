Oceanica stream new single Equations

Ben Harries-Hayes, former singer/guitarist/keyboard player of UK prog metallers Enochian Theory, has released a new single under the name of Oceanica. You can listen to Equations below.

Harries-Hayes released his debut album as Oceanica, OneDark, in 2019. He also worked on two further albums of contrasting musical styles, which due to the pandemic/lockdown are now on hold because "the music didn't feel appropriate for how I was feeling."

While Equations is a standalone release, Oceanica plan to follow up this single with another album that was written over the lockdown period, which is heavier and perhaps forms another cathartic release for the musician behind the project.

Equations is out now through Progressive Gears Records, and was engineered, recorded, and mixed at Ethereal Tantrum studios, UK by Benedict Harris-Hayes.

Get Equations.