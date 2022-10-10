Oceanica stream new single Equations

By Jerry Ewing
Former Enochian Theory man Ben Harries-Hayes releases new single under Oceanica monicker

Ben Harries-Hayes, former singer/guitarist/keyboard player of UK prog metallers Enochian Theory, has released a new single under the name of Oceanica. You can listen to Equations below.

Harries-Hayes released his debut album as Oceanica, OneDark, in 2019. He also worked on two further albums of contrasting musical styles, which due to the pandemic/lockdown are now on hold because "the music didn't feel appropriate for how I was feeling."

While Equations is a standalone release, Oceanica plan to follow up this single with another album that was written over the lockdown period, which is heavier and perhaps forms another cathartic release for the musician behind the project.

Equations is out now through Progressive Gears Records, and was engineered, recorded, and mixed at Ethereal Tantrum studios, UK by Benedict Harris-Hayes.

Get Equations.

Jerry Ewing
Writer and broadcaster Jerry Ewing is the Editor of Prog Magazine which he founded for Future Publishing in 2009. He grew up in Sydney and began his writing career in London for Metal Forces magazine in 1989. He has since written for Metal Hammer, Maxim, Vox, Stuff and Bizarre magazines, among others. He created and edited Classic Rock Magazine for Dennis Publishing in 1998 and is the author of a variety of books on both music and sport, including Wonderous Stories; A Journey Through The Landscape Of Progressive Rock, as well as sleevenotes for many major record labels. He lives in North London and happily indulges a passion for AC/DC, Chelsea Football Club and Sydney Roosters.