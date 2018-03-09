Enochian Theory Call It A day

British prog rockers Enochian Theory have announced that they are to split up.

In a statement released on their Facebook page, the band announced: “It is with a heavy heart, but perhaps one of slight relief collectively, that we officially announce that ENOCHIAN THEORY has come to a logical end. Whether it’s a hiatus or the final end, we are not sure…but for now at least, we have to put this all away and explore pastures new….”

The recent attempts to record a new album, a process that had dragged on for a good five years, is cited as the straw that bork the camel’s back. “There has been a lot of work going on behind the scenes on a new record, but it never seemed to be collectively what the 3 of us wanted, for a number of reasons… and without a new record to promote; we cannot tour, play shows or continue on the path we started on, nearly 15 years ago.”

Enochian Theory toured on Prog magazine’s Prog 2.0 tour in 2011 alongside Touchstone and Jurojin. They released two albums, Evolution: Creatio Ex Nihilio in 2009 and Life… And All It Entails in 2012 through Mascot Records.