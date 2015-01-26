Oasis reunion ‘just for money’ - Noel

Noel Gallagher says he’d only take part in an Oasis reunion for the money – but he’s not sure he’ll ever be asked.

The band split in 2009 after relations collapsed between he and brother Liam.

Now Noel, who’s poised to release his second High Flying Birds album Chasing Yesterday, tells Q: “Nobody has made us an offer. I’ve been in the same room as Liam and even then nobody’s said, ‘Weren’t Oasis great? You should reform.’

“But if I was ever going to do it, it would only be for the money.”

He insists his comments don’t mean he’s “putting it out there” and adds: “Would I do it for charity? No way – we’re not that kind of people. For Glastonbury? I don’t think they’ve got enough money.”

Noel believes interest in reunions is a particularly English attitude. “It’s ingrained in the psyche, the idea that the glory days, like the Empire, are behind us. Led Zeppelin, the Smiths, the Jam – they should all reform! Why? So a load of middle-aged people can stand in the O2 and go, ‘They’re not as good as they used to be.’

“It would be the same with Oasis. Yeah, we’re not as good as we used to be.”

He finishes: “As long as everybody is still alive and still has their hair, it’s always a possibility. But only for the money.”