Some might stay: Oasis fans can now step inside the artwork of one of the band's most iconic singles, and sleep there overnight

On May 6, 1995 Oasis scored their first UK number one single when Some Might Say, the first preview of their forthcoming second album, (What's The Story) Morning Glory, debuted at the top of the charts. The song is also significant for being the final Oasis recording to feature the talents of the Manchester band's original drummer, Tony McCarroll, who was fired by guitarist and bandleader Noel Gallagher shortly after its release.

The single's iconic artwork features Noel and Liam Gallagher - plus sleeve designer Brian Cannon's mother and father - at Cromford railway station in Derbyshire. And if you're an Oasis fan who's always dreamt of being able to spend a night (kinda) inside an Oasis record sleeve, we have excellent news for you, for the Waiting Room Holiday Cottage is taking bookings.

On the Railway Station Cottages website, the property is described as “immaculately presented and homely”.

The description continues, “All of the original internal features have been retained and restored, these include vaulted ceilings, cast iron diamond pattern windows, an open stone fireplace in the living room with a log burning stove and feature fireplace in the bedroom to create a warm, welcoming and cosy retreat all year round.”

Oh, and dogs are welcome within the property, if that's a dealbreaker for you.



Owned by Tim Collis and his husband, Ryan Phelps, the cottage is already taking bookings for next summer, when Oasis will be touring the UK: “I’ve already got about a dozen bookings,” Collis tells The Guardian.



Collis admits that his dream guests would be the Gallagher brothers themselves.

“I mean, they’re millionaires, superstars, aren’t they? So why would they want to come back?” he asks The Guardian rhetorically. “But you never know.”

Oasis recently announced four additional stadium shows on their summer '25 North American tour. Tickets for their shows go on sale today, October 4, here.

