Oasis’ debut album Definitely Maybe to receive 25th anniversary vinyl reissue

It’s been 25 years since Oasis released their critically acclaimed debut album Definitely Maybe – and the milestone is to be celebrated with an anniversary silver vinyl reissue.

The record helped push Britpop into the spotlight in the mid-90s and spawned the singles Supersonic, Shakermaker, Live Forever, Cigarettes & Alcohol and Rock ’N’ Roll Star.

The reissue will launch on August 29 through Big Brother Recordings, while a double picture disc will be released the following day exclusively through the band's website.

Oasis fans are also being encouraged to share their memories of the album on social media using the hashtag #DefMaybe25.

A trailer for the reissue has been uploaded to Oasis' YouTube channel and can be watched below.

Definitely Maybe was recently name checked as one of the 21 albums that changed the way we play guitar in a Classic Rock feature – and if you’re looking for the best records from the Britpop era, look no further.

Oasis: Definitely Maybe 25th Anniversary Silver Vinyl

Oasis: Definitely Maybe Silver Vinyl

Side 1

1. Rock 'n' Roll Star

2. Shakermaker

3. Live Forever

Side 2

4. Up In The Sky

5. Columbia

6. Sad Song

Side 3

1. Supersonic

2. Bring It On Down

3. Cigarettes & Alcohol

Side 4

1. Digsy's Dinner

2. Slide Away

3. Married With Children