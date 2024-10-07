"You better run, you better take cover": Oasis announce Live '25 dates in Australia

Having announced the upcoming announcement of their Australian tour dates last week, Oasis have now confirmed the Australian leg of their imaginatively titled Live '25 tour. The Gallagher Brothers – and whomever else is in the band – will play at Melbourne’s Marvel Stadium on October 31 before heading to the Accor Stadium in Sydney on November 7.

“People of the land down under. You better run, you better take cover," instruct the band, ominously. "We are coming. You are most welcome."

Fans can now register for a pre-sale, which will take place on Monday October 14, with the general sale beginning the following day at 10am AEDT (Melbourne) and 12pm AEDT (Sydney).

Given the brisk trade in seats for the previously announced shows in the UK, Ireland and North America, and the gap between the two scheduled performances down under, fans shouldn't be surprised if further dates were added before you can say "half a world away".

While the band's accountants will be delighted by the excitement generated by the first Oasis shows since 2009 – tickets for the dates in the British Isles and North America sold out almost instantly, with similarly popular extra dates added – the UK and Ireland sale was mired in controversy over the use of 'dynamic pricing', which saw the cost of tickets unexpectedly skyrocket for many fans who'd queued for hours online.

The model was abandoned for the North American sale, with the band's management saying, "It is widely accepted that dynamic pricing remains a useful tool to combat ticket touting and keep prices for a significant proportion of fans lower than the market rate and thus more affordable.

"But, when unprecedented ticket demand (where the entire tour could be sold many times over at the moment tickets go on sale) is combined with technology that cannot cope with that demand, it becomes less effective and can lead to an unacceptable experience for fans."

In September it was revealed that the UK government is set to investigate the issue.

Oasis fans in New Zealand will be disappointed to learn that the band have not yet announced plans to make the short trip across the Tasman to perform. Honestly, it's like Taylor Swift all over again.

Full dates below.

Oasis Live '25 - Australia [Official Trailer] - YouTube Watch On

Oasis: Live '25 Tour

Jul 04: Cardiff Principality Stadium, UK (Sold Out)

Jul 05: Cardiff Principality Stadium, UK (Sold Out)

Jul 11: Manchester Heaton Park, UK (Sold Out)

Jul 12: Manchester Heaton Park, UK (Sold Out)

Jul 16: Manchester Heaton Park, UK (Sold Out)

Jul 19: Manchester Heaton Park, UK (Sold Out)

Jul 20: Manchester Heaton Park, UK (Sold Out)

Jul 25: London Wembley Stadium, UK (Sold Out)

Jul 26: London Wembley Stadium, UK (Sold Out)

Jul 30: London Wembley Stadium, UK (Sold Out)

Aug 02: London Wembley Stadium, UK (Sold Out)

Aug 03: London Wembley Stadium, UK (Sold Out)

Aug 08: Edinburgh Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium, UK (Sold Out)

Aug 09: Edinburgh Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium, UK (Sold Out)

Aug 12: Edinburgh Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium, UK (Sold Out)

Aug 16: Dublin Croke Park, Ireland (Sold Out)

Aug17: Dublin Croke Park, Ireland (Sold Out)

Aug 24: Toronto Rogers Stadium, ON (Sold Out)

Aug 25: Toronto Rogers Stadium, ON (Sold Out)

Aug 28: Chicago Soldier Field, IL (Sold Out)

Aug 31: East Rutherford MetLife Stadium, NJ (Sold Out)

Sep 01: East Rutherford MetLife Stadium, NJ (Sold Out)

Sep 06: Los Angeles Rose Bowl Stadium, NJ (Sold Out)

Sep 07: Los Angeles Rose Bowl Stadium, NJ (Sold Out)

Sep 12: Mexico City Estadio GNP Seguros, Mexico (Sold Out)

Sep 13: Mexico City Estadio GNP Seguros, Mexico (Sold Out)

Sep 27: London Wembley Stadium, UK (Sold Out)

Sep 28: London Wembley Stadium, UK (Sold Out)

Oct 31: Melbourne Marvel Stadium, Australia

Nov 07: Sydney Accor Stadium, Australia