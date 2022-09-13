Oak premiere brand new single Dreamless Sleep

Norwegian progressive rock quartet Oak have premiered their brand new single Dreamless Sleep, which you can listen to below.

The new single is the first new music to be taken from the band's upcoming album The Quiet Rebellion Of Compromise which will be released through Karisma Records on November 11.

The new alb um tackles the thorny subject of psychiatric health. "The Quiet Rebellion Of Compromise is an album in which we decided to write about the important, but controversial, subjects of suicide in particular and psychiatric health in general.

"Knowing that music as an art form is very open to interpretation, and knowing how emotive the subject matter is, the band wanted to be sure that the message comes across clearly, and consequently sought advice from experienced scholars on the matter.

"Even the cover design by Remi Juliebø /Deformat is a very poignant reference to the concept, in that it is based on the death mask of L'Inconnue de la Seine, an unknown drowning victim from 1880s Paris, whilst the handwriting is from two real suicide notes."

Oak originated as a folk-rock duo, which expanded into today's line-up of Simen Valldal Johannessen (vocals, piano and keys), Øystein Sootholtet (bass, acoustic and electric guitars), Sigbjørn Reiakvam (drums, percussion, programming, keys and guitars), and Stephan Hvinden (lead, rhythm and slide guitars).

The Quiet Rebellion Of Compromise was recorded in Ljugekroken and was mixed at the Ghostward Studio by David Castillo (Katatonia, Opeth, Leprous). It was mastered by Tony Lindgren at the Fascination Street Studio.

The album will be available on CD, digital and limited edition white vinyl formats.

Pre-order The Quiet Rebellion Of Compromise.

(Image credit: Karisma Records)

Oak: The Quiet Rebellion Of Compromise

1. Highest Tower, Deepest Well

2. Quiet Rebellion

3. Dreamless Sleep

4. Sunday 8 AM

5. Demagogue Communion

6. Paperwings

7. Guest of Honour