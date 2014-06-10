Nugent drafts in Sammy Hagar

Ted Nugent has unveiled a new track featuring guest vocals from Sammy Hagar.

She’s Gone is taken from Nugent’s upcoming 14th solo album Shutup & Jam, released Monday, July 7. It is the first studio album from Nugent since 2007’s Love Grenade.

On Hagar’s vocals on the track – which can be heard below – Nugent says: “Sammy Hagar sings his balls off on She’s Gone.” Hagar adds: “When I first heard Ted’s demo of this song, I immediately responded with ‘I’m in’. Ted’s ripping the guitar like the days of old. Very inspiring to sing to a track like that — old-school blues riff, hard-edged rock ‘n’ roll on fire.”

Last month Hagar warned fans to keep an eye out for a conman lookalike who was using Hagar’s name to blag freebies and even bed women.

Ted Nugent and Sammy Hagar: She’s Gone