Hagar warns fans over fraud Red Rocker

Sammy Hagar is warning fans in California not to be taken in by a 'lookalike' who is posing as the star to attract women and blag various freebies.

The Chickenfoot and former Van Halen and Montrose frontman – known as The Red Rocker – posted a message on his website asking fans to look out for the fraud and adds that he has been in touch with local police.

Some Hagar fans are known for trying to mimic his look, which the singer is all for. But he says some fans are being taken advantage of by this particular wannabe.

Hagar, 66, says: “There is a man who we understand is actually telling people he is Sammy Hagar, and while impersonating me he may be posing for pictures, taking items and services from local business owners and not paying for them, and worse, he may be duping women into being with him in an intimate way.

“I love the idea that fans who own restaurants and bars might want to give me a drink or have me try a dish off the menu as a gift, but it is not cool if this guy is pretending to be me in order to take things and not pay for them.

“We have notified the local Police Department with the information we have received in the past regarding the instances of impersonation and potential fraud, and officers have been in contact with this individual to ask him to either stop or not engage in any potentially fraudulent act.”

Meanwhile, Hagar has announced he will release a collection of acoustic versions of some of his best known songs later in the year. Light Roast will be released via his website, he says via the video below.

Sammy Hagar on acoustic album plans