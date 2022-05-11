Nova Twins unleash swaggering, sex-positive new single Puzzles

Nova Twins have shared an explosive, R&B-inspired, new single, Puzzles, lifted from their forthcoming second album Supernova, which is scheduled to arrive on June 17 via Marshall Records.

Puzzles is the fourth single to be released from the album, following on from Cleopatra, K.M.B and Antagonist.

The song explores the London duo's celebratory attitudes towards sex – a topic typically seen as taboo when spoken about by women.

Elaborating on the track, Amy Love and Georgia South, explain, "Inspired by the many sexy R&B songs we love, we wanted to make a heavy rocked-out version of a song that makes us feel powerful.

"It’s always been fine for men to vocalise liking sex, so why can’t the same rules apply to us? We’re women, we should be free to explore what we like in our songwriting!

"A general Nova Twins theme is that we’re always in control. When it comes to a track like this, we were always going to show our domineering side."

Speaking about their forthcoming album, the band add: “It’s the beginning of a new era. As we delved into the unknown, making this album became our medicine through a turbulent time. It’s a reflection of where we were and how far we’ve come, encased in a fantasy world that we imagined. Supernova is made of dreams, triumphs and colourful nightmares. When you get to the other side, you will always come out a winner.”

Pre-order Supernova now and listen to Puzzles below:

Supernova tracklist:

1. Power (Intro)

2. Antagonist

3. Cleopatra

4. K.M.B.

5. Fire & Ice

6. Puzzles

7. A Dark Place For Somewhere Beautiful

8. Toolbox

9. Choose Your Fighter

10. Enemy

11. Sleep Paralysis