Northlane issue Impulse video

Northlane have released a video for their track Impulse.

The song appears on Node, their latest album which was launched this week. It’s their first record with frontman Marcus Bridge, who took over from Adrian Fitipaldes last year.

Video director Jason Eshraghian says: “The video isn’t a total bash of the digital media age, it’s symbolically trying to look at both sides of the coin.

“The pros are pretty obvious – communication is made easy, loads of online resources for research and educational tools, Northlane’s able to spread its reach.

“On the downside, people tend to abuse it, they get super obsessive over it, end up isolating themselves (anti-social network). Personally, I think it’s made people dumber. Our attention spans have become shorter and we can’t take in info like we used to.”

Northlane will hit the road next month to support Node.