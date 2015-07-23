Northlane forced to issue Node stream

Northlane have made their third album Node available to stream in its entirety.

It’ll be released tomorrow (July 24) but the band decided to release an official stream ahead of its launch because of the number of illegal streams and downloads which have cropped up online.

They issued a statement which reads: “You may have noticed some other uploads of the album on YouTube and illegal download sites. These versions of the album are not the real album. Our label has used an automated bot to remove all illegal streams and downloads of the songs, so these people have manipulated the audio to avoid detection.

“As a result, there are all these slowed down, sped up and badly created versions of the album available. Ignore those and only listen to the official streams being put up by UNFD and Rise Records.”

Node is available to pre-order via iTunes and Amazon and is their first album with frontman Marcus Bridge. He recently revealed how his father’s death from a drugs overdose inspired lyrics that landed him the job as the band’s singer.

Northlane will head out on tour next month which includes a run of UK dates in October.

Node tracklist