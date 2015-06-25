Northlane’s Bridge made good from family tragedy

Marcus Bridge has recalled how his dad’s death from a drugs overdose inspired lyrics that got him the job as Northlane frontman.

He took over from Adrian Fitipaldes last year, after the Australian outfit invited fans to audition online, and picked their man from 20,000 applicants.

His lyrics for Grateful, sung over 2013 track Singularity, secured his position with Northlane, who’ll release third album Node on July 24.

Bridge tells Metal Hammer’s Eleanor Goodman: “I think I’d just turned 19. My grandfather had come over because he hadn’t heard from my dad in the last few days. He found him in my dad’s bathroom.

“It was very rough, actually. I’m past it now – but yeah, it was a rough situation.”

He continues: “I’ve tried writing songs like that before, and it’s always hard. It could rub people the wrong way if it’s just a bit too dark. But it’s still good to let that stuff out, and I suppose the more that you accept that, the easier it is to move on.”

He found the process of singing Grateful to camera equally difficult, but worthwhile. “Looking back on it, it’s cool, because my dad would’ve been proud of that,” he reflects.

“I’d been playing music for a long time while he was still around. But playing music’s one of those things that your parents think you can only get so far with.

“I think he’d be happy to see that I’ve gotten somewhere.”

Northlane have launched an online puzzle that will eventually reveal new track Leech. In order to find it, fans must follow the hashtag #nl6633 then download all the puzzle pieces and put them together in the right order. The band add: “The solution itself was released a number of weeks ago…”

Aug 01: Mexico City El Plaza Condesa, Mexico

Aug 05: Vancouver Tom Lee Music Hall, Canada

Aug 07: Calgary Republik, Canada

Aug 08: Edmonton The Starlite, Canada

Aug 09: Regina The Exchange, Canada

Aug 11: Winnipeg West End Cultural Centre, Canada

Aug 12: Minneapolis Mill City Nights, MN, US

Aug 13: Chicago Double Door, IL, US

Aug 14: Detroir Shelter, MI, US

Aug 15: Columbus Park Street Saloon, OH, US

Aug 17: Erie BT Theater, PA, US

Aug 18: Philadelphia Voltage Lounge, PA, US

Aug 20: New York Gramercy Theatre, NY, US

Aug 21: Boston Brighton Music Hall, MA, US

Aug 22: Montreal La Tulipe, Canada

Aug 23: Quebec City Salle Multi, Canada

Aug 24: Ottawa Ritual, Canada

Aug 25: Hamilton Club Absinthe, Canada

Aug 26: St Catherines L3 Nightclub, Canada

Aug 27: Toronto Mod Club, Canada

Aug 28: London Music Hall, Canada

Oct 01: Leipzing Conne Island, Germany

Oct 02: Karlsruhe Substage, Germany

Oct 03: Antwerp Trix, Belgium

Oct 04: Bristol Fleece, UK

Oct 05: Glasgow Classic Grand, UK

Oct 06: Birmingham Asylum, UK

Oct 07: Manchester Club Academy, UK

Oct 08: London O2 Academy Islington, UK

Oct 09: Southampton Talking Heads, UK

Oct 10: Paris backstage, France

Oct 11: Toulouse Saint Des Seins, France

Oct 12: Madrid Sala Caracol

Oct 13: Barcelona Razzmatazz, Spain

Oct 14: Lyon MJC O Totem, France

Oct 15: Aarau Kiff, Switzerland

Oct 16: Milan Honky Tonky, Italy

Oct 17: Munich Backstage, Germany

