Northlane call for positive change on Node

Northlane’s upcoming album calls on fans to “be the change in the world that you want to see,” according to frontman Marcus Bridge.

The Australian outfit’s fourth record Node is out on July 24 via UNFD and is their first with Bridge, who last year replaced Adrian Fitipaldes after health issues forced him to step down.

Bridge says the album continues to spread the positive message that Northlane have always peddled, but insists he and guitarist Josh Smith – the band’s primary lyricist – have been careful not to come across as too ‘preachy.’

He tells TeamRock Radio: “It’s the message that Northlane have always had, it was real important to us to keep that really positive look on life.

“The concept of the record, or the subject in the lyrics, is, ‘Be the change in the world that you want to see.’ The lyrics point out a lot of the issues within society at the minute.”

He continiues: “It’s not so much, ‘Change this or do that,’ but it’s more giving you a view of everything and saying there is something you can do if you want to put the effort in.”

Northlane played the Maverick Stage at Download today (July 13).

