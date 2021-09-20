Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s oldest daughter is a Black Sabbath-loving goth, apparently

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s eight-year-old daughter, North West, has become a Black Sabbath-worshipping goth, according to her mother.

The Hollywood-based reality TV show star made this earth-shattering revelation during an interview with US chat show Elle Degeneres.



“North is like goth. She’s into Hot Topic,” Kim told Degeneres. “She puts fake tattoos on her face and she listens to Black Sabbath. She’s just, like, a full goth girl.”

Dedicated followers of Kardashian’s hugely popular social media channels will have already seen North sporting hare fake facial tattoos in a recent photo with her mother.

Black Sabbath’s former manager Sharon Osbourne has cheerfully welcomed North into the metal community, reposting an article on the young mosher, and extending a invitation to the North to visit her at home in Hollywood for lunch.