"Sure, that will be nice." Noel Gallagher reveals his mum Peggy's fabulously understated reaction to the news that Oasis have reformed

The fact that Oasis are getting back together for a massive tour in 2025 may have caused great excitement across the world, but in one Manchester household, the news was greeted with sublime indifference, Noel Gallagher has revealed.



“My mum couldn’t give a shit,” Gallagher admitted, talking to The Sun newspaper at the National Portrait Gallery in London on November 28. “My mum never gave a shit, never. You know what Irish mums are like. When we told her we were getting back together, she said, ‘Sure, that will be nice’. That was it.”

Gallagher describes Oasis' upcoming 41-date stadium tour as “a lap of honour” for the reunited band, and despite his mother Peggy's almost complete indifference to the eagerly-awaited-by-others trek, he's hopeful that he can persuade his mum to return to Ireland for Oasis' gigs at Dublin's Croke Park in mid-August.

The full list of Oasis Live '25 shows that you won't be able to get a ticket for, unless your Noel and Liam's mum, is below:



Oasis Live '25 Tour

Jul 04: Cardiff Principality Stadium, UK

Jul 05: Cardiff Principality Stadium, UK

Jul 11: Manchester Heaton Park, UK

Jul 12: Manchester Heaton Park, UK

Jul 16: Manchester Heaton Park, UK

Jul 19: Manchester Heaton Park, UK

Jul 20: Manchester Heaton Park, UK

Jul 25: London Wembley Stadium, UK

Jul 26: London Wembley Stadium, UK

Jul 30: London Wembley Stadium, UK

Aug 02: London Wembley Stadium, UK

Aug 03: London Wembley Stadium, UK

Aug 08: Edinburgh Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium, UK

Aug 09: Edinburgh Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium, UK

Aug 12: Edinburgh Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium, UK

Aug 16: Dublin Croke Park, Ireland

Aug 17: Dublin Croke Park, Ireland

Aug 24: Toronto Rogers Stadium, ON

Aug 25: Toronto Rogers Stadium, ON

Aug 28: Chicago Soldier Field, IL

Aug 31: East Rutherford MetLife Stadium, NJ

Sep 01: East Rutherford MetLife Stadium, NJ

Sep 06: Los Angeles Rose Bowl Stadium, NJ

Sep 07: Los Angeles Rose Bowl Stadium, NJ

Sep 12: Mexico City Estadio GNP Seguros, Mexico

Sep 13: Mexico City Estadio GNP Seguros, Mexico

Sep 27: London Wembley Stadium, UK

Sep 28: London Wembley Stadium, UK

Oct 21: Goyang Stadium, South Korea

Oct 25: Tokyo Dome, Japan

Oct 26: Tokyo Dome, Japan

Oct 31: Melbourne Marvel Stadium, Australia

Nov 01: Melbourne Marvel Stadium, Australia

Nov 04: Melbourne Marvel Stadium, Australia

Nov 07: Sydney Accor Stadium, Australia

Nov 08: Sydney Accor Stadium, Australia

Nov 15: Buenos Aires Estadio River Plate, Argentina

Nov 16: Buenos Aires Estadio River Plate, Argentina

Nov 19: Santiago Estadio Nacional, Chile

Nov 22: São Paulo Estadio MorumBIS, Brazil

Nov 23: São Paulo Estadio MorumBIS, Brazil

Gallagher says that the band's tour, “won’t be as raucous as back in the day, because we’re on the wrong side of 50 now, so we’re too old”, and promises, “there won’t be any fallouts”, adding “We’re too old to give a s**t now.”