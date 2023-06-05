Noel Gallagher has a new message for Liam: "He should concentrate on what's left of his f***ing hairdo"

It's nearly 30 years since the release of Wibbling Rivalry, the iconic 7" single that featured 14 minutes of the Gallagher brothers squabbling, and the Oasis pair are still at it.

The latest round of bickering kicked off after older brother Noel played a badly received cover of Joy Division's classic Love Will Till Us Apart on BBC Radio 2's Piano Room show. Younger sibling Liam seized the moment, describing the performance as "piss poor" and "damn right blasphemous", and formally apologised on behalf of his entire family.

Now Noel has struck back, during an interview with Seattle's 98.9 KPNW.

"I take it as a compliment that he's kinda trolling the f***ing internet at whatever time in the morning looking for that kinda thing,” says Noel. “But ya know, I mean, he should concentrate on what's left of his f***ing hairdo and not worry about what I'm f***ing going up to."

Noel then issued a direct challenge to his brother, suggesting that while the younger Gallagher might talk up the idea of an Oasis reunion, he was actually reluctant to engage.



“I f***ing dare you to call me," challenged Noel, looking directly into the camera. "I dare you to call me. And you won't call me because if you do call me and I go 'actually, that's a good idea. Actually, that might work,' then the arse falls out of his trousers because then, then you've got to be in the same room as me and then we both know how that ends up.



"Stop tweeting. You're bigger than that. You're better than that."

Liam Gallagher has 3.6m followers on Twitter, while Noel has 1.3m.

Noel Gallagher and his High Flying Birds released Council Skies, their first album in six years, on Friday. They're currently engaged on a co-headlining tour of The US with Garbage, and tickets are on sale now.