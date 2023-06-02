Liam Gallagher apologises on behalf of his family for Noel's "piss poor" and "damn right blasphemous" cover of Joy Division's Love Will Tear Us Apart

Yesterday on June 1, Noel Gallagher performed a cover of Joy Division's Love Will Tear Us Apart while guesting on the BBC Radio 2 Piano Room series.

For those who were lucky enough to avoid it, we described it as a "jaunty Phoenix Nights-style karaoke singalong" and "a blob of gloopy schmaltzy wank" that would surely get Ian Curtis "turning in his grave." Yes, friends, it was not good.

Speaking of his intentions behind the cover at the time, the former Oasis bandleader explained: “I would play this song, this version of it, at home down the years. When they asked me to do it, I was like ‘How can I get away with that?’ Because it’s such an iconic [song] and, being from Manchester… well, this is going to be tricky.

“But now I’ve got my own studio, I went and did a little demo of it and I was like ‘You know what? I think I might be able to pull this off."

Obviously, the rendition proved too "tricky" for Noel indeed, so much so that his brother Liam, who is no stranger to airing his opinions and amusing thoughts on Twitter, has since outwardly apologised for it on behalf of the Gallagher family.

Taking to the platform, he wrote: “I must once again apologise on behalf of my family for [Noel’s] piss poor and damn rite blasphemous version of joy division’s love will tear us apart tut fucking tut SORRY". Ouch.

Check out the tweet and listen to the cover below:

Today (June 2), Noel Gallagher and his High Flying Birds releases Council Skies, their first album in six years.

The album arrives following his most recent squabble with Liam, last week calling him a "coward", and his sibling retaliating by labelling Noel a "bell end". It's fair to say those Oasis reformation rumours are currently now residing in the toilet.