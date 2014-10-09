Noel Fielding drops in on tonight's Metal Hammer Radio Show

Tonight on the Metal Hammer Radio Show we welcome the star of The Mighty Boosh and Never Mind The Buzzcocks – Noel Fielding. He stops by to talk about how Motörhead changed his life, his love of Pink Floyd and the return of The Mighty Boosh.

We also have the first of three exclusive Absolute Music Bunker Sessions from Crobot and will be playing choice cuts from Coal Chamber’s debut album. Plus loads more from The Cult, Orphaned Land, Devilment, Disturbed, Architects and Kyng.

And we’ll be talking about the three neuroscientists who won the 2014 Nobel prize in physiology or medicine for their discovery of the brain’s internal GPS. Their work, earns them a share of the 8m Swedish kronor (£690,000), brilliant, truly.

Which got us thinking… what have you ever won? School egg and spoon race, literary prizes, half-marathon, battle of the bands, strange lookalikes, they all count!

