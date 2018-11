We've been spoling you lot with exclusives this week, with the likes of Down and Killer Be Killed sprawling across our digital pages. Today we're premiering the new video from Los Angeles rock 'n' rollers Kyng.

Electric Halo

If you’re a fan of big riffs with a southern/stoner rock twist then you need to check out the guys in Kyng. It’s not often you hear elements of Monster Truck and Alice In Chains in the same band but these Cali beardies make it work. Check out the new video for Electric Halo above.