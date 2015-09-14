No Devotion list Euro dates

No Devotion have confirmed a tour of the UK and Europe, which kicks off later this month.

The shows will follow the launch of debut album Permanance, which arrives on September 25.

The band say: “Germany, France, UK – let’s do this together.”

Sep 23: Koln MTC, Germany

Sep 24: Berlin Badehaus Szimpla, Germany

Sep 25: Hamburg Reeperbahn Festival, Germany

Sep 27: Paris Backstage by the Mille, France

Sep 28: Cambridge Portland Arms, UK

Sep 30: Cardiff Globe, UK

Oct 01: Leeds Key Club, UK

Oct 02: London Cargo, UK

Oct 03: Kingston Banquet Records, UK

Oct 03: Kingston Fighting Cocks, UK