Nikki Sixx would 'decline' Rock Hall award

Nikki Sixx has slammed the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame as a “fixed old-boy network” and says he’d probably decline any future award from the organisation.

The Motley Crue bassist and mainman in his own project Sixx AM says young up-and-coming bands he knows describe the Rock Hall as a joke.

Sixx says on Facebook: “The only award I look forward to getting is the one I will probably decline and that’s the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame.

“It’s a fixed old-boy network that has lost touch with art, songwriting craft, lyrics and influential music and usually has other agendas at hand. Young bands tell me it’s a joke, and these bands are the future.”

He wrote the post after asking fans not to vote for him in Loudwire’s poll of the Best Bassist of 2014, saying: “Way better bass players on here and I don’t need awards to validate what I’ve achieved in the last 33 years.”

The Rock Hall and Kiss had a series of public bust-ups last year after the band were finally inducted. But while organisers wanted only the original Kiss lineup to play live, Gene Simmons and Paul Stanley also wanted the current lineup to perform. In the end, neither played live.