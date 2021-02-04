Nightwish move date of virtual pub gigs to May

Nightwish have announced a change of date for their upcoming An Evening With Nightwish In A Virtual World, two special live streamed shows that were to kick off the band's European tour for new album Human. :ll: Nature. Originally scheduled for March, the new dates are Friday May 28 and Saturday May 29.

The shows, which will take place at The Islanders Arms, a VR tavern constructed especially for the occasion, will allow audience members to create avatars and join the show on their computers and mobile devices, while the band promise the crowd can “dive into diverse imaginary 3D worlds.”

The two shows will also mark the first time the Finns will get to play tracks from this year’s Human. :ll: Nature. album live, after their original tour was rescheduled for a second time last month.

Tickets purchased for the original dates are automatically valid for the new dates, or can be returned by March 12th 2021.

Two-day tickets will be on sale for the current price until February 14 at 21:59 GMT. After this the price will go up.

VIP packages will go on sale at the same time. The VIP package includes a virtual session with the as yet unrevealed bass player of Nightwish’s Human. :II: Nature. tour, amongst other perks. The identity of the bass player will be revealed in the live virtual session included in the VIP package on Friday May 28th 2021.

Nightwish bassist Marko Hietala announced his departure from the band in January.

Get tickets.