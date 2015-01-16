Nightwish confirm Most Beautiful tracklist

Nightwish have revealed the tracklist for upcoming eighth album Endless Forms Most Beautiful.

The 11-song follow-up to 2011’s Imaginaerum will be launched on March 30 via Nuclear Blast, with lead single Elan to be released next month.

It’s their first record with vocalist Floor Jansen, and with piper and whistler Troy Donockley as a full-time member of the band. Drummer Jukka Nevalainen was replaced by Kai Hahto in the studio as a result of ongoing health issues.

Mainman Tuomas Holopainen recently cited a Charles Darwin quote as his inspiration for the album: “Whilst this planet has gone cycling on according to the fixed law of gravity, from so simple a beginning endless forms most beautiful and most wonderful have been, and are being, evolved.”

The bandleader said: “This classic quote is where it all began. We set sail for the ultimate journey in March 2015 – join us!”

Endless Forms Most Beautiful is available for pre-order in a number of formats – standard CD and download plus plain double vinyl, picture disc double vinyl, 2CD digibook with instrumental tracks and 3CD earbook with instrumental and orchestral tracks. Limited edition double vinyl splatter and gold editions are also on offer.

Nightwish begin a world tour in the US on April 9 and return to Europe on June 6, with more dates to be confirmed in due course.

Tracklist